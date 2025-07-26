BBNaija S10: Ebuka Introduces First Four Housemates

As the highly anticipated Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 kicks off on Saturday night, July 26, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has so far unveiled four housemates.

Saturday Telegraph reports that among the first set of housemates introduced to the show are 24-year-old student, Zita, 23-year-old Ayomide, Doris, and a Northern lady, Sultana.

READ ALSO

While introducing herself, Zita claimed to bring “Realness, authenticity, beauty, and brains” to the competition as she plans to make an impact in the house.

Also, Ayomide described herself as having the looks, personality, and also flirty, saying she is likely to stir up drama and excitement.

As the season progresses, the organisers promise a mix of challenges, surprises, and conflicts as the housemates vie for the grand prize.