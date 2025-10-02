BBNaija S10: Drama As Faith’s Disqualified For Physically Assaulting Sultana

…grand finale holds Oct 5

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Faith Adewale, was yesterday disqualified from the reality show for physically assaulting fellow contestant, Sultana.

The decision was announced by Biggie yesterday after an emergency meeting was summoned at the main lounge, where Faith was ordered to leave the house immediately.

Faith’s disqualification followed a scuffle with Sultana during a group task. The clash began after Sultana accused him of being controlling and insisting on leading the group despite the task not relating to his medical expertise.

The argument escalated when Faith dragged a basket containing the group’s materials, causing Sultana to fall and sustain an injury. She also claimed her hand was hurt in the process.

Fellow housemate, Kaybobo, briefly intervened and took the basket from Faith, but tensions remained high. A frustrated Sultana later declared she could no longer work with him in the same group.

The show’s management noted that the incident violated the house rules, which forbid physical violence. Such offences may attract strikes and, in extreme cases, disqualification.

Faith’s removal is the latest disciplinary action in BBNaija’s ongoing 10/10 season. Prior to this, Faith’s presence in the Big Brother Naija Season 10 house has become impossible to ignore but not for the best reasons.

From heated confrontations to verbal threats, many fans are beginning to question why Big Brother hadn’t taken action.

In his most recent clash with Menso, Faith dragged the argument further even after Menso attempted to walk away. Things escalated quickly, with Faith threatening to take legal action and impose a restraining order, stating, “Money owns streets, not street boys.”

His words, bold and provocative, left the house and viewers shaken. This isn’t an isolated incident.

Faith previously confronted Men – so over kitchen duties, mocking him for being dramatic while washing dishes and accusing him of doing it for attention.

His tone and delivery have repeatedly come across as aggressive and confrontational. Despite these events, Big Brother has remained silent no strike, no warning.

According to the show’s rules, housemates are not allowed to provoke or threaten each other.

Repeated violations can lead to strikes and even disqualification. So why is Faith still untouched?