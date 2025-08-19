BBNaija S10: Doris Breaks Down As Zita Emerges HoH

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 house was filled with drama and emotions on Monday as Zita emerged the new Head of House (HoH) for week four, taking over the position from Doris, who had earlier won the task after Sunday’s live eviction show.

Zita secured her victory during the Head of House challenge, claiming not only immunity for the week but also exclusive access to the luxurious HoH lounge. In line with tradition, she selected Rooboy as her special guest in the lounge.

The announcement of Zita as the new HoH sparked mixed reactions in the Big Brother House.

Doris, who had initially tasted victory before losing the crown to Zita, could not hold back her emotions. She was seen in tears, comforted by Gigi, Jasmine, and other housemates, who tried to cheer her up.

Meanwhile, the tension in the house continues to mount as Kayinkunmi and Otega were evicted during Sunday night’s live eviction show.

Their exit has now left 25 contestants battling for the ultimate reward, a record-breaking N150 million grand prize.

With alliances forming and emotions running high, the coming week promises more drama, strategy, and unexpected twists as the journey for the crown of BBNaija Season 10 continues.