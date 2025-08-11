New Telegraph gathered that since Friday, August 8, the official Instagram account of Morgan has been hijacked by someone determined to see him disqualified from the show.

The alleged assault, according to the account, took place while Mide and Bright were lying in bed together.

In a viral post, the handler claimed Bright inappropriately touched Mide’s breast and buttocks while she was asleep, naming him a “Rapist”, adding that the act was unacceptable.

The post was, however, accompanied by a clip of mide and bright cuddling.

The discord between Bright and his handler didn’t begin overnight. For much of the game, Bright and Mide were known to be platonic friends, but that perception changed after Thursday’s pool party, where they both danced closely in the water, sparking speculation that romance was brewing.

Ship Wars, Schemers, Shock Moves: BBNaija Season 10 Is Unhinged They were later seen sharing a bed, the moment that had fueled the handler’s accusations. Bright entered the house, making it clear he wasn’t looking for a romantic relationship, stressing that he already had a partner outside. But as his connection with Mide deepened, it became clear that he had gone past what he said initially. Hours before posting the assault accusation, the account had already taken a swipe at Bright, accusing him of taking the “game too far.” The handler also publicly mocked his finances, alleging that his girlfriend, identified in the post as an American woman named Ruth Diamond, had funded his entry into the show, even down to the clothes and boxers he wore. “His American girlfriend is the one who bought everything our boss is wearing, down to his boxers… person wey don plan marriage this year. E no good like that nah,” the account wrote. and also uploaded a clip of Bright and Mide making out in the pool, describing him as a “very weak man” with “no self-control, no self-respect, no fear of God.” Bright’s family wasted no time addressing the unfolding chaos. In a statement signed by the Mbata family, they distanced themselves from the handler’s posts and reaffirmed their full support for the actor. “We wish to make it unequivocally clear that the family is neither aware of, nor in support of any malicious act or utterance currently being associated with him,” the statement read. “The Mbata family remains unwaveringly committed to standing by their son and brother, Bright Morgan, in the face of any attempt to misrepresent or tarnish his image. Our support for him is absolute.”