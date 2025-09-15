BBNaija S10: Denari, Tracy Evicted From House

The Big Brother Naija Season 10 eviction show yesterday opened on a high note with Faith emerging as the Most Influential Player of the Week, while Denari became the first housemate to be shown the door.

Host Ebuka ObiUchendu, impeccably dressed in traditional attire, welcomed Denari to the stage, taking him on a reflective journey through his memorable moments in the house. However, the night’s drama heightened with the announcement of a second eviction Tracy.

During her exit interview, she reflected on her reign as Head of House, noting how the role shaped her experience and strengthened her bond with fellow housemate Zita. Tracy expressed gratitude for the genuine connection she shared with Zita, emphasizing that she felt safe and unjudged in her company.

In his signature style, Ebuka stirred the waters by engaging the remaining housemates in probing conversations. Rooboy admitted to making a misstep at the start of the show by openly declaring his interest in Thelma.

However, he noted with some frustration that Thelma continues to dismiss his advances, insisting that his feelings are merely part of a calculated strategy. With the latest evictions shaking up the dynamics, the competition is becoming increasingly intense.