BBNaija S10: Denari, Tracy Evicted From Big Brother House

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 has witnessed yet another emotional exit as Denari and Tracy were evicted from the reality TV show.

The eviction, which took place during the live show on Sunday night, came after Denari and Tracy polled the least number of votes from viewers among the nominated housemates.

Their eviction mostly stirred mixed emotions in the house, with fellow housemates expressing both shock and sadness at their departure.

Meanwhile, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions, with many happy about his exit, while others celebrated their favourite housemates who survived eviction.

READ ALSO:

@princess_starrrrrr said: “This guy’s eviction took so long”

@richeve199 “Normally, Denari no fit last”

@aaron_m_cooper “long overdue really”

@tripleA also had something to say about Tracy, “please move on to the next, she doesn’t even get any show for the house before, even Denari better pass am, she just dey dere dey occupy space, lol”

With Denari and Tracy out of the competition, the remaining 17 contestants continue their quest for the grand prize as the drama, alliances, and twists in Big Brother Naija Season 10 intensify.