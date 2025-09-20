BBNaija S10: Dede Opens Up On Relationships, Body Count

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Dede, has opened up about her body counts, relationship history and values, shedding light on her approach to love, loyalty, and faithfulness.

During a candid late-night conversation with fellow housemate, Joanna, on Friday, shortly after the weekly wager presentation, Dede disclosed that she has only been in three relationships in her lifetime, a figure she said also reflects her body count.

“I’ve been in only three relationships, and that’s about my body count. Sometimes I want to have fun, but I still cannot. I believe in faithfulness. I don’t play with things like that,” she said.

The reality star emphasised that loyalty is non-negotiable for her, adding that cheating or betrayal is something she cannot recover from.

According to Dede, infidelity immediately breaks the foundation of trust in a relationship, making it impossible for her to continue.

“The moment I cheat on someone, I don’t know how to move on. I feel like something has broken, and I might just ask us to break up because I believe there’s going to be payback. That’s just how I am,” she explained.

Her revelation sparked reactions among viewers online, with many praising her for her honesty and strong values, while others debated whether her stance is practical in today’s dating scene.

As BBNaija Season 10 progresses, fans remain eager to see how Dede’s principles of loyalty and faithfulness will influence her journey in the house.