Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Kola, has stirred fresh drama in the house after making bold claims about fellow contestants during a private chat with Mide.

Kola alleged that Dede and Koyin’s friendship is not genuine but rather “Fake and strategic”, suggesting that the duo are only keeping close ties for gameplay advantage.

He went on to explain why he got closer to Imisi, revealing that his main reason was to ensure she wasn’t constantly seen as a “victim” in the house. According to him, his decision was purely intentional to protect her image.

In another shocking twist, Kola also claimed that Sultana urinated inside Dede’s box, a revelation that left many housemates and fans stunned, given Sultana’s maturity and age.

With these comments, Kola has set the house buzzing, sparking new conversations among viewers who are now divided on whether his statements are genuine observations or part of his own game strategy.