August 27, 2025
August 27, 2025
BBNaija S10: Dede, Kola Share Intimate Moment

The Big brother naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemates, Dede and Kola, were caught on Tuesday in what many viewers described as an “Almost kiss” moment.

New Telegraph reports that the incident happened in a quiet hour when the two housemates were seen sitting together away from the spotlight.

With dim lighting casting shadows around them, Dede and Kola were seen cozy together in the same bed, which many viewers who have been closely watching the show would consider a very rare one, as the two housemates barely spend time together, even after Kola has expressed his feelings countless times.
This has since stirred speculations from viewers about whether they shared a secret kiss or simply exchanged hushed words.

Cameras captured the intensity of the moment, but the angle and lighting made it nearly impossible to confirm what truly happened.

Following the development, X and Instagram have since been flooded with different reactions.

While online shippers have already coined potential couple names for Dede and Kola, skeptics are urging caution, insisting that viewers wait for clearer evidence before declaring any romance.

Inside the house, both Dede and Kola appeared unbothered, carrying on with casual conversations afterwards as though nothing unusual had happened. Still, fellow housemates were quick to whisper among themselves, with a few exchanging knowing looks.

With the season heating up, fans are watching with anticipation to see if this closeness grows into something more or remains one of the many mysteries of Biggie’s house.

