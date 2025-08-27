BBNaija S10: Dede, Kola Share Intimate Moment

The Big brother naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemates, Dede and Kola, were caught on Tuesday in what many viewers described as an “Almost kiss” moment.

New Telegraph reports that the incident happened in a quiet hour when the two housemates were seen sitting together away from the spotlight.

With dim lighting casting shadows around them, Dede and Kola were seen cozy together in the same bed, which many viewers who have been closely watching the show would consider a very rare one, as the two housemates barely spend time together, even after Kola has expressed his feelings countless times.

This has since stirred speculations from viewers about whether they shared a secret kiss or simply exchanged hushed words.