BBNaija S10: Dede, Joanna, Rooboy Returns After Shocking ‘Fake’ Eviction

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemates Dede, Joanna and Rooboy have returned to the house after their shocking fake eviction earlier in the week turned out to be a Big Brother twist.

The trio, who were sent out through the infamous red phone twist, re-entered the house on Wednesday night after spending two days in a secret room, where their activities were closely monitored by viewers.

Their eviction on Monday left both housemates and fans stunned after show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced their exit, followed by Biggie’s signature countdown.

Dede was the first to answer the red phone on Monday and was instructed to name another housemate. She chose Joanna, and both were declared evicted.

Shortly after, Rooboy also picked up the red phone and was ordered to leave immediately.

However, after the Travelbeta task on Wednesday, the housemates were left speechless when Rooboy, Joanna, and Dede walked back into the house one after the other.

Their return sparked excitement and relief among fellow contestants, who had struggled with the tension and uncertainty created by their exit. Joanna declared she wouldn’t be leaving the house again until the final day, while Rooboy made his comeback in dramatic fashion.

Sultana, a fellow housemate, later revealed she had suspected their eviction might be fake.

The red phone twist is one of Big Brother Naija’s iconic tactics, often used to create suspense by staging sudden evictions or punishments. In this case, the ‘fake eviction’ has not only intensified drama but also shifted the dynamics of the game.