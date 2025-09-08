BBNaija S10: Dede, Joanna Evicted From Big Brother’s House

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 took a shocking twist on Monday after two housemates, Dede and Joanna, were evicted from Biggie’s house through an unexpected red phone twist.

The development occured when the red telephone rang inside the house and Dede answered.

The show host, Ebuka, instructed her to pick a fellow housemate without explanation, then she chose Joanna, and moments later, both were told they had been evicted.

Biggie later did the usual countdown for them to leave the house.

With this new twist to the show, the housemates were left flabbergasted as they were ignorant of what was happening, with Sultana visibly unsettled while Isabella insisted it might be a fake eviction, recalling similar moments in previous seasons.

This has also fuelled speculation that the duo may have been moved to a secret room, a tactic Big Brother has deployed in past editions to build suspense.

The development comes barely 24 hours after Big Soso, Ivatar, and Doris were evicted during Sunday’s live show.