BBNaija S10: Danboskid, Ibifubara Evicted

…show announces crew member’s death

It was an emotional night yesterday in the Big Brother Naija Season 10 house as two housemates, Danboskid and Ibifubara, were evicted, while the show also announced the death of a production crew member, Ayotunde Elegbede.

During the live eviction for Week two yesterday, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked Thelma what she thinks about Isabella, and she said she felt Isabella is not her brother’s keeper, referencing events from the last Head of House game. Big Brother during the show commended the housemates for their performance in the wager task and overall activities in the house.

Biggie later announced Rooboy was voted as the most influential housemate of the week, with his reward to be revealed in real time. Danboskid was the first to be evicted from the house, receiving a warm hug from his close ally, Zita, before the housemates hailed him with “three gbosa for Danboskid.”