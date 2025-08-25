BBNaija S10: Bright Washes Mide’s Underwear – Doris

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Doris, has claimed that fellow housemate, Bright Morgan, washes his love interest in the house, Mide’s underwear.

Doris made this claim on Sunday night while having a conversation with Sultana, who alleged that Bright grabbed her waist on Thursday after seeing her in a bikini.

Doris warned Sultana not to allow Mide to catch her and Bright flirting, stressing that her reaction would be unbearable.

“I was getting ready to get into the pool, in my pants and bra, Bright grabbed my waist and was talking into my ear,” Sultana said.

“Hehehe, make Mide no catch you o! You know sey he dey wash her pants.

“He washes her underwear. He does laundry for her, but that’s their business,” Doris said.