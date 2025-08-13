BBNaija S10: Bright Morgan Gets Double Strike After Assaulting Faith

Big brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Bright Morgan has made history as the first housemate to receive a double strike, following a violent altercation with fellow contestant, Faith.

According to show footage, the argument began over a cigarette and lighter but quickly escalated as Bright punched and shoved Faith before refusing to apologise.

Big Brother immediately announced the penalty, two strikes at once, leaving Bright just one step away from automatic disqualification.

New Telegraph reports that this is not the first time Bright has been involved in physical aggression.

Earlier in the season, he nearly fought with Kayikunmi after the latter called latecomers to a Head of House lounge summons “A bitch.” Housemates had to physically restrain him, but that incident went unpunished, sparking viewer debates about the show’s handling of violence.

Alongside Bright’s punishment, Sultana has been banned from alcohol for one week, and Kuture has received a final warning for threatening Faith.

With two strikes already, Bright Morgan is on thin ice, one more serious violation and he’ll be disqualified. Whether he calms his temper or heads for an early exit could shape one of the season’s most dramatic storylines.