BBNaija S10: Biggie Issues Zita Double Strike After Clash With Rooboy

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Zita, has received a double strike following a heated altercation with fellow contestant Rooboy during a group task.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that on Thursday night, the duo clashed over their team’s performance. What began as a verbal exchange quickly spiralled into an intense argument filled with insults.

In the heat of the moment, Zita threw a plate of Indomie noodles at Rooboy. The action provoked him to retaliate physically, leaving their fellow housemates shocked and unsettled by the confrontation.

On Friday evening, Big Brother gathered all housemates in the lounge to address the incident and announce the disciplinary measures.

“For your actions, you’re hereby issued a double strike. One more strike and you will be disqualified from Big Brother’s house. Do you understand?” Biggie declared.

Zita, visibly shaken, replied, “Yes, Big Brother.”

Biggie then addressed all housemates, warning:

“Conflicts will happen, but violence has no place here. Do you understand?”

To which the housemates chorused, “Yes, Big Brother.”

This decision has sparked conversations among viewers online, with many debating whether both housemates should have been penalized. Regardless, Zita now faces a tense journey in the house, with just one strike away from possible disqualification.