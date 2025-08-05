Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemates have been informed to vote weekly for ‘Most Influential Player’ in a new twist introduced in the ongoing reality TV show.

In a surprising twist to keep the house buzzing, Biggie introduced a new game-changing element which is a weekly vote to determine the ‘Most Influential Player’.

According to the announcement made on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, this twist is designed to stir competition and reward consistent and standout housemates.

Biggie said that every week, contestants will now rate each other based on key criteria, adding a fresh layer of strategy to the already intense reality TV show.

Each housemate will receive a scorecard and be required to score fellow contestants from 1 (lowest) to 5 (highest). They’ll base their ratings on:

Leadership during tasks and games Commitment to household chores Participation in workouts Entertainment value and general positivity

The housemate with the highest total score becomes the official Most Influential Player of the Week.