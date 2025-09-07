BBNaija S10: Big Soso, Ivatar, Doris Evicted

The drama in the Big Brother Naija Season 10 house reached new heights on eviction night as three housemates, Big Soso, Ivatar, and Doris were sent packing in a shocking triple eviction.

Mensan, who clinched the coveted immunity card, and Zita, saved by current Head of House Faith after she snatched the title from Sultana last week, were declared safe. Biggie also crowned Kaybobo as the most influential player of the week, adding to the tension.

Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu first announced Big Soso as the night’s opening eviction. In her exit interview, she remained cheerful, saying she had simply been “doing chop-chop” during her stay and felt satisfied with the experience.

Moments later, Ivatar was revealed as the second housemate to leave, sparking another wave of emotions among fans.

But the biggest twist of the evening came when Biggie ordered a third eviction. In a surprise that stunned both housemates and viewers, Doris, one of the season’s fan favourites was announced as the final eviction of the night.

The triple eviction has dramatically altered the dynamics in the BBNaija house, leaving fans eager to see how the remaining contestants will play their game in the weeks ahead.