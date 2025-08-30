BBNaija S10: Big Brother Is Just A Waste Of Time – Faith

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Faith, has sparked conversations on social media after revealing that he may leave the reality TV show voluntarily.

Faith, a medical doctor by profession, expressed his frustrations during a private conversation with fellow housemate, Joanna, in the garden on Friday night.

According to him, participating in the show feels like a “Waste of time.”

He said, “I want to see a therapist because I want to f**king leave. This is a waste of my time. What am I doing here? I know you don’t believe me, but I’m seriously considering it.

“I read about this show, and the average time you need to spend on the show to actually make a career is five and a half weeks.”

Faith, who has now spent five weeks in the house, was among the housemates initially placed on the eviction nomination list this week.

However, eviction was cancelled after the Head of House (HoH), Rooboy, picked a trinket note that read, “Nullify nominations,” during the Live Eviction Nomination Show.

This twist means Faith is safe until next week, when he could once again be up for possible eviction. Despite this, the BBNaija rules allow any housemate to take a voluntary exit at any point, leaving fans curious to see if Faith will follow through on his statement.