BBNaija S10: Big Brother Disqualifies Faith Over Violation

The ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 reality TV show took a dramatic turn on Thursday, October 2, as one of the housemates, Faith, was disqualified from the show.

Faith’s disqualification, which was announced by Big Brother while addressing the housemates, comes barely four days before the end of the reality TV show.

Citing repeated violations of the show’s rules, Big Brother said Faith’s recent altercation with another housemate, Sultana, breached the code of conduct guiding all housemates.

In a now-viral video on social media, he engaged in physical violence with Sultana, forcefully dragging a bucket from her until she fell.

New Telegraph reports that Faith becomes the first housemate of the season to be disqualified, cutting short his journey for the ₦120 million grand prize.

Big Brother Naija, which premiered its 10th season earlier this year, now has nine housemates competing for the ultimate prize.

Recall that Faith, a few weeks ago, described fellow housemate Imisi as a threat to his progress in the competition.

During a conversation with Mide and other housemates, Faith explained that his strained relationship with Imisi had made it nearly impossible for them to work together effectively.

“Imisi is a threat to my success,” Faith said, drawing gasps from the housemates.