BBNaija S10: Big Brother Declares Week 5 Free Eviction Week

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 has taken viewers by surprise as Biggie declared Week 5 a free eviction week, nullifying all nominations made by the housemates.

On Monday evening, housemates gathered in the lounge for the regular nomination process, where each contestant was required to put up two fellow housemates for possible eviction.

At the end of the session, six housemates, Ivatar, Faith, Thelma, Zita, Tracy, and Sultana were placed on the chopping block.

However, in a shocking twist, Big Brother instructed the Head of House (HoH), Rooboy, to draw from the Tree of Trinkets. The power he picked granted him the authority to nullify all nominations, thereby saving the entire house from eviction.

Biggie said, “Head of House Rooboy, you have drawn the power to nullify nominations. This means your nominations are null and void. Is this clear? It means the whole house is safe and free from eviction for the week.”

The announcement was met with applause and visible relief from the housemates, who celebrated the unexpected turn of events.

This marks the first major twist of the season where no housemate will be leaving the show, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what surprises Week 6 might hold.