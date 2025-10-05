Popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Adekunle Gold, popularly known by his stage name Adekunle Gold, on Sunday night set the stage ablaze as he opened the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 Grand Finale with a stunning performance that left fans and viewers of the Reality TV show in awe.

The singer, known for his versatility and vibrant stage presence, delivered a colourful and energetic performance that perfectly captured the excitement of the evening.

Dressed in a glittering ensemble that reflected his evolving style, Adekunle Gold thrilled both the live audience and millions of viewers watching from home with a performance that blended artistry, culture, and rhythm.

The BBNaija Season 10 finale, one of the most anticipated entertainment nights of the year. His performance served as a celebration of his musical journey and a nod to his latest project, his newly released album titled Fuji.

Released earlier this month, Fuji marks Adekunle Gold’s sixth studio album and represents a bold fusion of traditional Yoruba sounds with modern Afrobeats and pop influences.

Far from being a strict Fuji record, the album creatively reimagines the genre by incorporating Sakara rhythms, Yoruba folk tunes, and contemporary production, resulting in a unique sound that is both nostalgic and fresh.

Speaking about the album, Adekunle Gold explained that Fuji is deeply personal to him. “Fuji is just the sound of Lagos. I grew up on it, it’s part of who I am,” he said in a recent interview.

The title also doubles as an acronym for “Finding Uncharted Journeys Inside,” reflecting the artist’s exploration of identity, growth, and self-expression.

Tracks like Big Fish, My Love Is the Same, and Only God Can Save Me showcase his lyrical depth and musical maturity, earning the album critical praise as a “cultural masterclass” that bridges tradition and modernity.

By opening the BBNaija finale, Adekunle Gold not only reaffirmed his place as one of Nigeria’s most captivating performers but also gave his new album an iconic launch moment on one of Africa’s biggest entertainment stages.

For fans, his electrifying performance wasn’t just an introduction to the night’s events; it was a powerful reminder of how far Nigerian music has come, and how artists like Adekunle Gold continue to elevate the sound with creativity, confidence, and cultural pride.