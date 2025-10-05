BBNaija S10: 23-Year-Old Imisioluwa Ayanwale Emerges Winner

The Big Brother Naija Season 10 edition, tagged 10/10, has ended on a high note after ten thrilling weeks, with 23-year-old Imisioluwa Opeyemi Ayanwale, better known as Imisi, emerging as the winner.

Popularly called Ijoba 606 by her fans, Imisi clinched the top spot ahead of 28 other housemates at a well-celebrated grand finale held in Lagos.

Imisi, who consistently dominated headlines and social media trends throughout the season, walked away with a cash prize of ₦150 million, a brand-new Innoson SUV, and other rewards after securing 30.08% of votes from viewers across Africa.

The Oyo State native’s victory marks the fourth time a female housemate has won the BBNaija show.

She joins the exclusive list of past winners, including Katung, Efe, Miracle, Mercy, Laycon, Whitemoney, and Phyna.

Like her predecessors, Imisi is expected to leverage the BBNaija platform to advance her career.

Kaybobo and Isabella were the first housemates to be evicted, followed by Mensa and Jason Jae. Kola and Sultana formed the third batch of evictees.

Koyin emerged as the last male standing, with Imisi and Dede finishing as the top two finalists.