BBNaija Reunion: Onyeka Rules Out Possibility Of Being Friends With Victoria

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 9 housemate, Onyeka, has ruled out the possibility of friendship with her colleague, Victoria, in the viral show.
New Telegraph recalls that the duo had a bitter relationship due to the fact that they were both interested in a relationship with Ozee Mbadiwe.
During the reality show reunion, the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked the duo if they were open to reconciliation. Victoria replied in the affirmative, but Onyeka ruled out the possibility.
Ebuka: “Is the issue between you and Onyeka resolvable?”
Victoria: “Right now, I’m indifferent. Let’s do our thing, I’m way past it and I’ve made peace with it.”
Responding to a similar question, Onyeka said, “I don’t like snakes. Snaky movement is not my vibe. So, I just want to stay on my own.”
She added that she and Victoria had vowed never to be friends, and she wants it to remain so.