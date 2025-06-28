New Telegraph

June 28, 2025
BBNaija Reunion: Onyeka Rules Out Possibility Of Being Friends With Victoria

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 9 housemate, Onyeka, has ruled out the possibility of friendship with her colleague, Victoria, in the viral show.

New Telegraph recalls that the duo had a bitter relationship due to the fact that they were both interested in a relationship with Ozee Mbadiwe.

During the reality show reunion, the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked the duo if they were open to reconciliation. Victoria replied in the affirmative, but Onyeka ruled out the possibility.

Ebuka: “Is the issue between you and Onyeka resolvable?”

Victoria: “Right now, I’m indifferent. Let’s do our thing, I’m way past it and I’ve made peace with it.”

Responding to a similar question, Onyeka said, “I don’t like snakes. Snaky movement is not my vibe. So, I just want to stay on my own.”

She added that she and Victoria had vowed never to be friends, and she wants it to remain so.

