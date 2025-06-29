BBNaija Reunion: Family Ended My Relationship With Sooj – Nelly

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 9 housemate, Nelly, has revealed that her relationship with Sooj ended due to family reasons.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Nelly and Sooj were romantically involved during the last season of the reality TV show tagged, “No Loose Guard”.

Speaking in a recent episode of BBNaija reunion, Nelly confirmed that they had gone their separate ways, adding that family issues were at the heart of their breakup but declined to provide further details.

She said: “A lot of things happened (between me and Sooj). But I can’t tell you because it’s a family matter. It’s a family thing between me and Sooj.”

It would be recalled that during the reality show, Sooj hinted at a possible breakup following Nelly’s revelations about undergoing a Brazilian butt lift and having a tattoo.

His friend, Topper, also predicted that Sooj and Nelly’s relationship would not survive beyond the show, citing Sooj’s family background and their values.