BBNaija Receives 1.53 Billion Votes, Shatters Previous Records

In an electrifying season that kept viewers glued to their screens, BBNaija recently set a new benchmark in reality television. The All-Stars season of the popular Nigerian reality show has just concluded, leaving fans astound- ed as it shattered previous voting records. With an astonishing 1.53 billion votes cast throughout the season, BBNaija has not only captivated audiences but also reaffirmed its status as a cultural phenomenon.

The show, known for its drama, entertainment, and intense competition, saw contestants from past seasons return to vie for the ultimate title. The mind-boggling vote count reflects the unwavering passion and dedication of BBNaija fans who rallied behind their favourite contestants.

Notably, this season’s record-breaking vote count surpassed the 1 billion votes recorded last season, making it the most voted-for season in BBNaija history, further solidifying the show’s unparalleled popularity.

Winner of the season, Ilebaye was handed a substantial cheque of ₦120m and the keys to her brand-new SUV courtesy of Innosons Motors as well as other consolidation prizes courtesy of the various brands that includes a weekend getaway trip for two courtesy Travel- Beta, a brand new Tecno Phantom V-Fold, and electronics from Nexus amongst others.

The organizers of BBNaija expressed their gratitude to the viewers for their unwavering support. “We are immensely grateful to our loyal viewers for their love and support that sustained the conversation across all channels and have made this season a resounding success.

The 1.53 billion votes cast represent not only the love for the show but also the strong connections it creates among fans,” said Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West African Channels, MultiChoice. It is worth noting that the production of this season came at a significant cost, totaling ₦5.5bn.

This investment not only provided top-notch entertainment but also directly employed 2,000 people, highlighting the positive economic impact of BBNaija. The show’s success wouldn’t have been possible without the support of its sponsors. Moniepoint, and associate sponsor, HFM Nigeria. Their commitment to the show’s values and entertainment is evident in the record-breaking votes and viewership.

The All-Stars season of BBNaija will be remembered for its thrilling moments, unexpected twists, and unforgettable personalities. As the show continues to evolve and captivate audiences, one thing is clear: BBNaija has firmly cemented its place in the hearts of Nigerians and viewers worldwide.