BBNaija: Reactions Trail Bella’s Comment On Chomzy’s Photo With Stepson

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 reality TV star, Bella Okagbue has faced heavy criticism following her comment on the photo of her godson and Chomzy‘s stepson.

This came after Chomzy posted a photo of her son with her stepson which stirred ‘child-stealing’ accusations.

Taking to the comments of the post, Bella ignored the negative comments on the post while complimenting both children.

She wrote: “My babies.” Her comment on the post has however stirred reactions with many condemning her for supporting Chomzy despite the child being deprived of his true mother. A Twitter user identified as @Bambina wrote: “The people are saying why didn’t you just hype your Godson and act like you didn’t see the other boy. You’re wicked for not ignoring him.” @Ibukunotuwanimi wrote; You won’t be there ke, Atofungbemu omo. @Sweet Champagne gwesh gwesh wrote: Alwavs aue crime scene @Loveth wrote: Off course dumbella must be there @Mrs Gojo wrote: I always knew you were a terrible person Some fans of Bella ran to her defence, stating, “Imagine her only hyping her Godson same people will drag for not hyping the other son, now she hype both they’re still dragging her it’s well with you people.” See reaction below:

