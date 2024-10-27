BBNaija: Reaction As Bella Broke-Shame A Troll’s Father

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Bella Okagbue has faced heavy backlash following a heated exchange with an online troll who insulted her intelligence.

It all started when the reality star took to her X page to share stunning photos of herself from an event. However many gushed over her beauty, and others trolled her with negative comments.

A particular troll’s comment, “Empty head,” prompted Bella to react back and in response, she said, “Like your father’s account balance!”

This has garnered reaction from online users, who criticized her for “Broke-shaming” the troll and his father in response.

READ ALSO:

Reaction trailing this posts;

A critic @iam_pterr wrote in response, “If u no broke shame person shey u no fit drop banger‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ Immer diese Leute.”

Another troll @eiefa_john added, “What makes her feel she has more money than the babe’s father?”

@Wenndyyyyyyyy reacted, “Every Public figure should be like this once in a while. When a netizen insults you unprovoked give them SMACK DOWN immediately cos why do some persons think it’s ok to insult or try to bully these people every time like they’re not human beings? Very silly behaviour ☹️.”

Share

Please follow and like us: