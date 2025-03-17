BBNaija: Queen Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary With Husband

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Queen Mercy Atang, and her husband, David Oyekanmi, have taken to their respective social media page to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

New Telegraph reports that the couple marked the special occasion with heartfelt messages, reflecting on their journey together over the past year.

Taking to her Instagram page in a post, Queen described their marriage as a year filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

She acknowledged that while they faced challenges along the way, they have continued to grow together, learning from each other and strengthening their bond.

READ ALSO:

Queen expressed gratitude to her husband, emphasizing that they are not just life partners but also best friends and each other’s greatest blessings. She reaffirmed their commitment to building a home rooted in love, trust, and faith, vowing to continue facing life’s challenges together and raising their children with strong values. She concluded her heartfelt message with a toast to their love story, celebrating the memories they have created and looking forward to a lifetime of happiness. See photos below;

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

