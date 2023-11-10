BBNaija Produces Role Models With Low Moral Values – Daniel Regha

Controversial social media critic, Daniel Regha has said that the popular Nigerian reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) has been producing celebrities with questionable moral values.

Daniel Regha’s remark is coming hours after Ilebaye was spotted with a very revealing outfit at Davido’s Martell party which has drawn a lot of attention on the internet.

Regha criticized Ilebaye’s choice of outfit for the event, saying it shows someone with low moral values.

He, however, added that it was not entirely her fault, but that of Nigerians who supported her.

READ ALSO:

Regha said, “Ilebaye should have stayed at home if she had no better or decent outfit for the Martell Party; her dress was absolutely disgusting.

“Again, this is the type of role model BBNaija is producing and promoting, someone with low moral values.

“But it’s not her fault, though; Nigerians championed her.”