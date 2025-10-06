Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 winner, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has triggered mixed reactions on social media after a video surfaced online showing her partying at a nightclub just weeks after the tragic death of her younger sister, Ruth Otabor.

New Telegraph recalls that Ruth reportedly died in an accident involving a truck owned by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote’s company in Edo State, an incident that drew nationwide sympathy for the Otabor family.

Shortly after Ruth’s burial, a video emerged showing Phyna dancing and socialising with friends at a high-end nightclub in Abuja.

The footage quickly went viral, sparking debates over her demeanour, outfit, and the company she kept that night.

In the clip, Phyna appeared lively and cheerful, seemingly enjoying herself despite the recent family tragedy.

The outing came shortly after the reality star disclosed that Dangote’s team had allegedly compensated her family with ₦20 million over the fatal accident.

While some critics faulted the timing of her public appearance, others defended her, noting that grief is a personal experience and that individuals cope with loss in different ways.

One user wrote, “If I talk now, they’ll say everyone mourns differently, but this doesn’t just feel right to me.”

Another commented, “People grieve differently. You can’t say she didn’t love her sister just because she’s trying to smile.”

A different user added, “So make her no longer enjoy her life again? It might even be that her friends took her out. Allow people to be themselves. Everyone grieves differently.”