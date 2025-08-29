BBNaija: Phyna Tenders Public Apology Over Past Tweets

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 winner, Phyna, has taken to her social media page to tender a public apology over her past tweets, noting that her experiences in recent times have brought her valuable lessons and personal growth.

According to the controversial BBNaija star, those lessons have opened her eyes to new perspectives and greater understanding.

Phyna also apologised to anyone affected by her past posts, pledging to move forward with humility and a stronger commitment to self-improvement.

READ ALSO

She wrote, “Omo my eyes has opened, I have seen a lot this period, all I can say is omo just hold God tight. To some tweets I’ve made in the past when I thought I knew better and to those people that got angry, omo im sorry oo, I’ve seen the light Omo!!!!!!!!! If you know! You know!

This disclosure follows the tragic accident involving her sister, Ruth, who lost a leg after being struck by a Dangote truck reportedly driven by an underage and unlicensed driver.

Her accident happened on August 13, 2025, near Auchi Polytechnic in Edo State, prompting Phyna to demand justice and accountability from the Dangote Group.