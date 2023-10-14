BBNaija: Phyna Shares Cryptic Post About Her Mental Health

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “Level Up” season 7 winner, Phyna has taken to her social media page to drop a cryptic post about her mental health.

Saturday Telegraph reports that this is coming weeks after Phyna’s father accused her of neglecting her family members following her victory in the 2022 BBNaija competition in an interview.

In a message shared on her Instagram post on a Friday, the reality star expressed concerns about her struggles and how it’s affecting her mental health.

According to her, she is currently navigating a difficult phase in her life.

Phyna, however, acknowledged that the internal struggles she is grappling with feel overwhelming and it’s getting the better part of her.

She wrote, “I’m going through hell of shits. The internal battles I’m fighting are way bigger than me. Very honestly, for the very first time, my mental health is at stake,”.

