Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner, Phyna, has extended a hand of support to the latest winner of the reality TV show, Imisi, as the latter navigates a public fallout with her mother.

The disagreement, which has unfolded across social media platforms, began after Imisi’s mother accused her of harbouring resentment and highlighted the state of their family home despite her daughter’s N150 million prize from the reality show.

In a message posted on her verified X handle, Phyna expressed empathy and encouraged Imisi to stay strong.

Shw wrote, “To Imisi, @imisiofficial, and to anyone facing a similar storm… I’m praying for your strength. “My own situation broke me, but I’m finding my feet again.

“I’m rooting for you with everything in me. Don’t handle it the way I did—stay grounded and focus on yourself, baby girl.”

The tension between Imisi and her mother escalated after the mother publicly complained about being sidelined by her daughter. Imisi has since issued an apology, asking her mother for forgiveness and urging her to take their family matters offline.

Phyna’s message comes as her own strained relationship with her family continues to draw attention.

Her father previously expressed feeling abandoned after her BBNaija victory, alleging that she urged him to quit his job and sell his property, only for him to later face financial hardship.

The ongoing disputes have triggered widespread reactions online, with many social media users weighing in on the pressure that reality TV winners face once the spotlight fades.

The situations involving both Imisi and Phyna have renewed conversations about the emotional and financial expectations placed on Big Brother alumni by their families.