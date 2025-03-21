BBNaija: Phyna Laments Over High Cost Of Living

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star and Nollywood actress, Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna has expressed concern over the highest cost of living and hunger in the land.

Taking to her social media page, Phyna lamented on the hunger Nigerians are experiencing is not just the lack of food on their plates but the lack of hope in their hearts.

According to her, despite the excruciating hardship, majority of Nigerians have chosen to suffer in silence instead of demanding for positive change.

Speaking in a video message shared via her social media page, Phyna said, “The hunger, the hardship ravaging our beloved nation is an issue that strikes deep into the core of every Nigerian young and old, rich and poor.

“In every corner of this great country, the hunger we are experiencing today is not just the absence of food on our plates. It’s the absence of hope in our hearts.

“For many of us, the story of hunger is not just about a meal that is missed but about a life that’s interrupted, about children who should be in school but are instead searching for food. It’s about parents who go to bed with empty stomachs unsure of where their next meal will come from.

“The lines of inequality grow longer and divide between the rich and the poor as never seen wider. For so many of us, hunger is not only just an issue of scarcity. But one of dignity, survival and humanity itself.

“Despite this growing crisis, what do we see? Where is the collective voice that should speak for the voiceless? The silent majority who are battling not only to survive but to live with dignity, where is the unity that should bind us together as one nation?

“It seems far too often where we are caught in our individual struggles divided by borders, ideologies and selfish pursuits unable to come together for the greater good just for once.

“The truth is, hunger is not a distant problem. It’s right here with us. It’s in every home, community and every heartbeat of a Nigerian citizen. But we cannot fight this battle individually. We need to come together as one nation.

“We need to put aside our differences and focus on what truly matters; the wellbeing of every Nigerian. We must demand accountability from our leaders. Not just in words but in action.

“We need a commitment to ensure that every Nigerian from the rural areas to the urban areas have access to food security and a dignified life.”

She added that moving the country towards food security is not solely the government’s responsibility but also that of every citizen.

