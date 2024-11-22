BBNaija: Phyna Drops Surname, Says I’ve No Family

Share

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 winner, Josephina Otabor, better known as Pyhna, has denounced her family’s surname.

In a post via her X page, Phyna announced her decision to drop off her surname, Otabor, saying she has no family and nobody knows how and where she can call home.

According to her, she has been searching for her family, stressing that it has been rough for her.

She further realized that the relationship she had with relatives in the Otabor family could have made her know she did not belong to the family.

Phyna wrote: “I am publicly dropping my family surname OTABOR… It has been proven that I actually have no family and nobody knows how I came about….

“I’m still searching for answers though… it’s been rough with me lately.

“I’m in a place where I can’t even describe how I feel or what to call what I’m going through rn (right now).

“Going up and the way I was tossed around relative…. I should suspected but guess I was too young… omo my head wan tear!!!!!!”

