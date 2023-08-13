BBNaija: Phyna Cries Out Over Battle With Alleged Scammers

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 “ level up” winner, Josephina Ijeoma Otabor better known as Phyna has lamented over the attempts by some fraudulent individuals to scam her.

This is coming months after she splashed millions of naira on a new Mercedes Benz and flaunted it on social media.

The reality star, however, took to her verified Twitter page to reveal that 3 months ago, she was scammed by her car dealer and insurance company.

Although Phyna didn’t disclose the name of the car dealer or the insurance company, she highlighted that she’s been battling with them.

Also, the hype priestess didn’t reveal the transactions that had transpired between her and both parties, however, she promised to drag them later.

She wrote, “I have been scammed by a car dealer and an insurance company (name not mentioned for now ) over 3 months now it’s been a battle I have been fighting. I just tell make them still dy play first.”

Also I have been scammed by a car dealer and a insurance company (name not mentioned for now ) over 3 months now it’s been a battle I have been fighting😆 I just tell make them still dy play first 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 — UNUSUALPHYNA🎙 (@unusualphyna) August 12, 2023