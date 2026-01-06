Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and Nollywood actress, Pere Egbi has reacted to the growing demands for Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen to be dropped from the 2025 Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad following a heated moment involving teammate Ademola Lookman.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the brief confrontation occurred during the Super Eagles’ knockout clash with Mozambique on Monday.

Despite the tension, Lookman had earlier played a key role in the match by setting up both of Osimhen’s goals.

A video of the incident later circulated online, showing Osimhen moving angrily toward Lookman, who appeared calm throughout the exchange.

Reacting to the backlash, Egbi urged fans to show restraint, insisting that removing Osimhen would be damaging to Nigeria’s AFCON ambitions.

He described the Napoli forward as an indispensable part of the team and questioned the football knowledge of those calling for his exclusion.

Egbi also cautioned that allowing online criticism to escalate could disrupt team unity and weaken the Super Eagles’ chances of going far in the tournament.

In a strongly worded post on X, he expressed disbelief at the calls for Osimhen’s removal, arguing that Nigeria lacks a ready replacement of similar quality.

He warned that such narratives could negatively affect players’ morale if they continue to gain traction online.

Addressing speculation about Osimhen’s character, Egbi dismissed claims that the striker’s attitude prevented a move to Chelsea.

He maintained that such reports were unfounded, noting that Osimhen had previously declined interest from the Premier League club.

He concluded by warning that persistent criticism and misinformation could frustrate the players and eventually reflect in their performances on the pitch.