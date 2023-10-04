BBNaija Organizers Reveal How Much Spent On The Show

The organizers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show on Tuesday revealed how much went into producing the All-Stars season which premiered on July 23.

Speaking on the production expenses, the organizer of the show said they expended a whopping sum of N5.5 billion during the 71-day-long Season 8 all-stars show.

Dr Busola Tejumola, the Executive Head of Content & West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, announced the expenditure into the 71-day-long Season 8 all-stars show while presenting the prize to the winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, in Ilupeju, Lagos State.

Giving the breakdown of the significant expenses, Dr Tejumola stated that the N5.5 billion covered production costs, construction, fittings, technical expenses, licensing fees, satellite expenses, and marketing costs.

Tejumola further revealed that approximately 2,000 individuals were employed during the 71-day duration of the show to handle various tasks related to its production.

He said, “As Africa’s most loved storyteller, we are proud to be part of creating opportunities for growth for the youth in their quest to build great futures.

“The Big Brother All Stars has been a Season of love, rekindled and new friendships, settling scores, comedic moments, a fantastic showcase of talent, and a battle for dominance.”

Recall that the All-Stars edition of the reality show premiered on July 23 with 21 housemates.

The 70-day-long show was filled with twists and intrigues, and the finalists for the BBNaija All-Stars edition included Mercy, CeeC, Cross, Adekunle, Ilebaye, and Pere.

The All-Stars season featured selected former housemates from various previous editions of the show, including Pepper Dem, Double Wahala, See Gobe, and others.

Some of the returning housemates for the All-Stars season included Alex, Neo, Uriel, Angel, Seyi Awolowo, Pere, Uriel, and Princess, among others.