BBNaija: Omashola, Wife Expecting Second Child

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 4 housemate, Omashola and his wife are expecting their second child together.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page to break the exciting news on Easter Sunday, April 20, after sharing a lovely family photo with his wife which featured her growing baby bump.

Sharing the photo, he described the bump as his Easter egg.

Omashola captioned the photo…

“My Easter Egg

.

#happyeaster❤️”

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the couple had welcomed their first child in January 2022.

Netizens have taken to the comment section to celebrate with the couple as they wish them a safe delivery of their second child.

Reactions trailing this posts;

beccaneedlesnstitches said: “She’s pretty ….congratulations to them”

its_daniellegee wrote: “Their son is so handsome ☺️, congratulations to them.”

melanin_ruth_ commented: “Totally forg0t about him… congratulations to them”

See post below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIqbTfVMiNI/?igsh=MWQ3bHY0OWt0NXg2cQ==

