BBNaija: Omashola, Kim Oprah To Join Show – Stella Dimoko

Stella Dimoko Korkus, media personality and vlogger has claimed that two new housemates will join the the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show.

According to the vlogger who took to her Instagram page to made the disclosure said former housemates from the “PepperDem” season Kim Oprah and Omoshola will be joining the All-Stars show after Sunday live eviction show.

It would be recalled that it was rumoured that about twenty-six housemates were expected to be in the Season 8 edition. However, after the launch of the show, twenty housemates were brought into the house.

READ ALSO:

But in a new development, according to a post sighted on Stella Dimoko page, she disclosed that Ebuka will introduce two new housemates into the house.

She wrote, “On Sunday August 13, 2023 Big brother Naija stars Omashola and KimOprah will join the big brother naija season 8 all stars house as housemates…..”.

However, after the live eviction show on Sunday, no housemates were introduced as Stella Dimoko claims, many also believed that they might be later introduced as the shows goes on.