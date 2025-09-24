BBNaija: ‘Olu Maintain Put Nigeria In Bad Light’ – DeeOne

Nigerian former reality show star and comedian, Aderombi Adedayo, better known as DeeOne, has revealed how singer Olumide Edwards Adegbulu better known as Olu Maintain has put Nigeria in a bad light.

Speaking about the negative effects of fraudsters activities on Nigeria, during his appearance on the Echo Room podcast. DeeOne highlighted that Yahoo Yahoo became an accepted profession in Nigeria after Olu Maintain’s hit song, ‘Yahooze’.

READ ALSO:

“Do you know that Olu Maintain, great artiste. I love his work but do you know that Olu Maintain is among the people that put this country in a bad light, gave us a bad name?

“Many years ago in Nigeria, Yahoo Yahoo, 419 was something that everybody that was involved in it was ashamed. They could not come out to say I’m a 419. Na you go dey tell person say this guy ee be like say na 419. It was a shameful thing even though they were making a lot of money. And then, Olu Maintain came with that hit (song) ‘Yahoo’.

“The whole country started celebrating to the extent that, that thing had a dance. We did not understand the effects. Young boys then, babies at that time were inspired, listening to the song, enjoying the vibe. So, Yahoo Yahoo now became an accepted profession in Nigeria. And you know that Nigeria has the largest population of black people. Now, it has spread all over the globe.

“If we are complaining about this country now, Olu Maintain will talk and said oh is the government but he contributed to one of the suffering that we are facing today. Today now, if you travel out of Nigeria they will look at you and say oh these people that are into fraud.”