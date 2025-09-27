BBNaija: Ocee Ties Knot With Partner, Chisara

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ocee Mbadiwe, has officially tied the knot with his partner and the mother of his child, Chisara, in a civil wedding ceremony.
The private event, which took place in Lagos State, was attended by the couple’s parents and a few close associates.
Saturday Telegraph reports that the marriage comes just months after the pair welcomed their first child together.
Ocee had publicly confirmed his relationship with Chisara in 2024, during his stay in BBNaija’s No Loose Guard house.
Their daughter was later born in December 2024, marking a significant milestone in their relationship before this official union.
The reality star, who participated in BBNaija Season 9 alongside his twin brother, Ozee Mbadiwe, has now sealed his love journey with Chisara, transitioning from reality TV fame to family life.
Fans and fellow ex-housemates have since taken to social media to congratulate the couple, describing the union as a beautiful step forward for Ocee after his BBNaija journey.