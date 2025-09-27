BBNaija: Ocee Ties Knot With Partner, Chisara

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ocee Mbadiwe, has officially tied the knot with his partner and the mother of his child, Chisara, in a civil wedding ceremony.

The private event, which took place in Lagos State, was attended by the couple’s parents and a few close associates.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the marriage comes just months after the pair welcomed their first child together.

READ ALSO:

Ocee had publicly confirmed his relationship with Chisara in 2024, during his stay in BBNaija’s No Loose Guard house.

Their daughter was later born in December 2024, marking a significant milestone in their relationship before this official union.

The reality star, who participated in BBNaija Season 9 alongside his twin brother, Ozee Mbadiwe, has now sealed his love journey with Chisara, transitioning from reality TV fame to family life.

Fans and fellow ex-housemates have since taken to social media to congratulate the couple, describing the union as a beautiful step forward for Ocee after his BBNaija journey.