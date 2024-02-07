BBNaija Not For Fainthearted – Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Doyin David has said that the famous reality TV show is not for the fainthearted.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Morning Brief, the reality star dished out a piece of advice and what the show entails before going on the show.

According to Doyin, BBNaija is not for everyone and anyone without a strong mental stability shouldn’t be on a reality show.

She also talked about her life after the show and the financial element that had been thrilling.

However, she believes that it negatively affects mental health since it exposes people to judgment about their lives from others.

Doyin pointed out that despite the show’s flaws, the positive aspects outweigh the negative.

She said; “I keep saying it. If you are not mentally grounded and you are not sure about who you are and the type of person that you are, maybe you still have issues with your mental health, I will not advise you to go on that show.”

