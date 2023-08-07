BBNaija: Nigerians Fumes Over Princess Jury’s Eviction

The popular Nigerian reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) has once again gotten tongues wagging over its eviction jury.

Social media platforms were flooded with an outpour of anger and emotion from viewers due to its recent eviction twist of a fellow housemate on Sunday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that during the Sunday live eviction show, the contestant’s removal from the show was decided by a jury, who decided on who to evict based on their own sentiment.

However, after announcing the voting percentage, the All-Stars fan viewers have raised eyebrows and ignited debates on the fairness of the eviction process questioning the validity of the jury’s decision.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Princess was evicted from the reality TV show by the jury during the Sunday live episode.

Recall that the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, stated last week that a jury would be introduced in the ‘All-Stars’ version, and they would decide who would be evicted every Sunday.

The jury eliminated Princess during the live broadcast after receiving an envelope containing the names of the two housemates with the lowest number of votes.

However, given that Princess had received more votes than Seyi, many viewers were disappointed by the new eviction twist, thereby leaving the All-Stars housemates in the palm of the Jury’s hands.

Contrarily, many claimed that her eviction was anticipated as a result of her being overly silent in the house.

Reacting, beautiful_pgirl_ wrote: “Seyi should be evicted not princess I don’t like this jury thing”.

mayphilip 41 wrote: “I don’t like Seyi but I love the jury because it will thwart a lot of una fav that has already pumped cash for the show, this is an open game!! Just note that your fav doesn’t enter the last 3 big ups biggy!! Totally different dimension”

ukecynthia wrote: “How I wish is Seyi that was evicted this jury didn’t work cos they will be evicting people that they don’t like Biggie should stop it, let it be by voting”

ladyque_1 wrote: “They should evict according to votes abeg. This jury thing is complete nonsense”.

officialbeck wrote: “If 0.89 is still in the house because the jury saved him then what’s the point of voting?”

topnotchbeauty wrote: “Let them evict according to votes, this jury thing is not really ideal, people waste their time voting only for 3 so-called judges to have the final say”

pearlyugo wrote: “This Jury thing doesn’t make sense to me abeg. It should be according to votes.”

mamachina_academy wrote: “I saw princess eviction coming, she’s overly boring and not putting in the game. Best wishes to her”

princess_eke_11 wrote: “She is too calm, it’s good for a woman to be calm and reserved but when an opportunity presents itself twice, use it well abeg.”