BBNaija: Nengi Reveals Why She Refuse To Get Romantic With Ozo

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown housemate, Nengi Hampson, has finally opened up on why she refused to get romantic with Ozo in the Big Brother House.

It would be recalled that Nengi who was BBNaija Season 5 finalist, danced more with the winner, Laycon than Ozo during parties in the house.

Speaking during one of her media tours on Friday, December 29, Nengi admitted that Layon “rocked” very well while on the show during Saturday night parties.

According to Nengi, she was not open to dancing romantically with Ozo because she didn’t want to pass the wrong signal to him.

She said, “ I didn’t want to give Ozo the wrong signal, that’s why I never danced with him like the way I did with Laycon. And Laycon rocks me Wella.”

Ozo had savoured a sour relationship with Nengi while on the BBNaija reality television show.

While Nengi ensured that Ozo never got too close and personal with her, she was always seen with others, especially Laycon whom she danced with frequently.