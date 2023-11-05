BBNaija: Moment Saga Surprises Sister In Canada

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Saga Adeolu on Sunday pulled a surprise visit on his elder sister who resides in Canada ahead of her birthday after years of being apart.

In a viral video making the rounds on social media, Saga was seen arriving in Canada as he planned a surprise with his brother in the country.

After lamenting about what gift to get his sister for his surprise visit, he ended up getting a bouquet of roses.

Upon arrival at his sister’s house, he placed the flower at her doorstep only to jump out and catch her by surprise. It was quite a touching moment for the duo.

Sharing the post on his Instagram page, Saga wrote; “Family is Everything…

My sister relocated to Canada some years back and even before then she was in Abuja so we didn’t get to see a lot. I’ve always wanted to go spend some time with her but y’all know the drill these days.

@ojokusaga has been such a pillar of support all my life but more importantly since my rise to the spotlight.

“It’s hard to believe she hasn’t stepped a foot in 9ja since I entered Biggie’s house because most times she’s the one updating me on everything going on around me.

“She’s been so invested in my growth and stability that I can say I wouldn’t be where I am without her.

“I’m so glad we can now spend some time together and even more so because I myself need to rest and be taken care of for a bit. I need a bit of that mamas touch Abeg. I don tire, I don’t want to pretend I flew all the way just to see her.

“This is the closest unit I have to a family since my mother’s passing. So call this my real “homecoming”.

“I’m also glad I will get to see two of my best friends as well.. so stay tuned for more updates!

“Big shoutout to my bro behind the camera @faximeel for helping put this all together ..”

Watch the video below: