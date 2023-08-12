BBNaija: Moment Frodd Shares News Of His New Born Daughter (Video)

There was excitement in Big Brother house as All-Stars housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, better known as Frodd announces the arrival of his first daughter to fellow housemates and explains the meaning of her name.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Frodd had welcomed a beautiful baby girl with his wife, Chioma on Friday but couldn’t be at the hospital with his wife since he was still on the show.

The news of his daughter’s birth makes the reality star the first housemate to become a father while in the BBNaija house.

However, an online video shows the moment Frodd broke the news to his fellow housemates, causing them to become frenzied with excitement.

The reality star named his newborn daughter, Adaora Chioma Elena Okoye and explained that he named her thus due to the circumstances surrounding her birth, being that the world already knew about her even before she was born.

