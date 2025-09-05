BBNaija: Missing Mbadiwe Twins’ Brother Found In Mile 2

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that Odera Mbadiwe, the brother of former Big Brother (BBNaija) Naija housemates, the Mbadiwe twins, has been found after being declared missing.

In a statement released on Thursday via its verified X handle, the state police spokesperson, Babaseyi Oluseyi, disclosed that Odera was discovered in a distressed condition around the Mile 2 area of Lagos.

According to Oluseyi, Odera has since been reunited with his family and is currently receiving medical attention.

“Mr. Odera Mbadiwe, earlier reported missing, has been located in a distressed state at Mile 2 today.

He has been reunited with his family members and is receiving medical attention,” the statement read.

It would be recalled that Odera was declared missing by his family on Wednesday, September 3, after he failed to return home since September 1.

The discovery of Odera brings relief to the family and fans of the Mbadiwe twins, who had earlier taken to social media to seek public assistance in locating him.