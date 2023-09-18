BBNaija: Mercy Joins Ilebaye, Cee-C, Cross As All-Stars Finalists

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Mercy Eke on Monday becomes the fourth housemate to be confirmed finalist as the reality TV show winds down to its grand finale.

New Telegraph reports that Mercy Eke, the winner of BBNaija “Pepper Dem” season secured the position after it was announced by Big Brother that she was the least housemate nominated for possible eviction.

It’s worth noting that Mercy was announced as a finalist after she escaped eviction on Monday night.

Mercy joins Cross, Cee-C and Ilebaye in next week’s finale.

The winner will walk away with a million cash.

However, housemates who are up for possible eviction are; Venita, Adekunle, Angel, Soma and Pere.

Other finalists will be confirmed after this Sunday’s eviction show, September 24th.