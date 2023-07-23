BBNaija: Mercy Eke Recounts How Her Mother Almost Abort Her Pregnancy

The winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 4 tagged ‘Pepper Dem Gang’, Mercy Eke has revealed that her mother almost aborted her before she was born.

The 32-year-old reality TV star made this known while speaking in a recent interview with a media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

She went further to disclose that one of her aunts told her mom to get rid of the pregnancy since she already has five kids.

According to her, her mom had agreed and they tried several local methods to get rid of the pregnancy, but all proved futile.

Mercy said that her mom had recounted the story to her many years later, and was glad that her attempts to get rid of her never worked.

She said, “When she (my mother)was pregnant, there is this aunty of mine…She [my mother] has already had five children then this last one which is me.

“She has four girls and one boy. So, when that my aunty came, she was like, ‘Ah! Emilia, is this another pregnancy? With all these children you’ve dumped here.’

“So, that thing messed with her [my mother’s] mental health. It really messed with her that she wanted to like to get me out then.

“She was going to the farm, she would climb something you would fall so that I will go but me I stubborn na. I do go anywhere. I dey gidigba. Yeah, it was a true story. She wanted to get me off.

“One day, she [my mother] was like she wish that person was alive to see what that girl that she wanted to abort that time has grown to become. Yeah, that was how she told me the story.

“She is happy with me. She is happy that she didn’t remove me or abort me. She is happy that I didn’t die. And she is happy she gave birth to me like she took that risk even without anything. Because now, my mother is one of the happiest people.

“My mother is just sleeping. She is enjoying life. She wakes up and eats what she wants to eat. So, now she is happy.”